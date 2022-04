news, local-news,

Work to upgrade Main Street, Cundletown between King Street and Queen street is scheduled to start on Wednesday, April 27. The project includes replacement of sections of kerb and gutter, replacement of a damaged stormwater culvert, followed by asphalt works at night, when a detour will be in place. MidCoast Council has advised motorists should expect some delays, as well as weekend road closures with a detour, as the work progresses.

