news, local-news,

GROUP Three Rugby League's management will meet with club representatives at the season launch tonight (Friday, April 22) to determine if the start of the competition will be put back due to the ongoing wet weather. The season was scheduled to kickoff the weekend of April 30/May 1. However, Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said this now seems unlikely. "The clubs are telling us they want the comp pushed back,'' he said. "We have grounds that are closed because of the wet weather and further rain is predicted into next week. Clubs haven't been able to train because of the weather or have been forced to train at indoor locations.'' Under the current draw the Group Three season was to conclude on Saturday, September 10. Mr Bridge said this does give the group a bit of leeway to push the competition back a week or even a fortnight. "All the clubs will be represented at the season launch tonight, so we can talk to them there,'' Mr Bridge explained. Former NRL referees boss, Bernard Sutton, will be the special guest at the season launch tonight, to be held at the Wingham Services Club. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/ab0fe840-737a-4027-9cfd-998fb8eb12da.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg