"CROWDY beach is eroded as much as I have seen in a lifetime and there are a couple of dangerous spots on the northern section.'' Long-term Manning River Times fishing columnist Ian Pereira from Harrington gave this warning in his weekly report. "There's only a few metres of sand to travel on at low tide and on half tide-in the waves are reaching the wall at the back of the beach,'' Ian continued. "It would be easy to get cut off and have to spend six or seven hours to waiting for the tide to run out.'' The annual Rattletrap hot rod event is scheduled to be held at Crowdy beach next month. RELATED: Perfect conditions for Rattletrap Meanwhile, in better news Ian reports that outside anglers are enjoying some great fishing at present, with Spanish and spotted mackerel caught during the week on live and trolled baits. Out wider some good pearl perch have been boated as well as bar cod. Mackerel tuna are plentiful and are taking lures and live baits. In the river bream are all the go with good fish being taken during the day and night. The flathead being caught are 50 to 60cm in length and are taking soft plastic and baits. There's still a lot of water in the Big Swamp and Abbey's Creek and Second Creek are still running out to sea. "If we get and more rain then the river could turn muddy again,'' Ian said. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

