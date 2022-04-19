coronavirus,

A man in his 80s from Lake Macquarie was among the eight people across NSW to die with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. There were 1449 new cases in the Hunter New England local health district during the latest reporting period, down from 1527 the previous day. Hunter New England remains the local health district in NSW with the most new daily cases, ahead of the Northern Sydney and Western Sydney. Of the new cases recorded in Hunter New England, 1131 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 318 by PCR tests. There are 82 patients with COVID-19 in Hunter New England Hospitals - two of those are receiving intensive care. It came as NSW recorded 10,856 new positive tests during the reporting period. Of those, 7203 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 3653 by PCR tests. There are 1623 people with the virus in hospitals across the state, including 70 patients in ICU.

