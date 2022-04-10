news, local-news, 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, MidCoast Growers' Network, Karuah Great Lakes Landcare, Mid-Coast, David Gillespie

Sixteen gardens damaged or destroyed during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires have been earmarked for a massive revitalisation program. The $150,000 grant, from the Federal government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program, will enable the gardens to be replanted and fireproofed MidCoast Growers' Network spokesperson, Melanie Kiker said many landowners were keen to learn how to fireproof their properties. "A number of local garden owners are anxious about rebuilding and then facing a future bushfire which wipes them out again," Ms Kiker said. "Re-designing is also a chance to make your home, garden and outbuildings more resilient to bushfires," she said. "We'll aim to initially restore 16 local gardens, linking in as many people as we can with this project. "We'll have a strong focus on information dissemination - public outreach, video-documented garden redesigns, workshops, our website and social media - so that we can leave a long-term legacy for all bushfire-prone communities in the MidCoast LGA (local government area) and beyond." Announcing the grant, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the program would support property owners to replant their gardens and prepare for any future event. "We know how crippling it is to lose valuable farmland, stock or personal assets. It's just as devastating to see a beautiful garden destroyed, particularly when the garden is someone's livelihood," Dr Gillespie said. "We're anticipating a strong and positive community response to this project and will look forward to seeing some of the beautiful and clever garden restorations that occur." To learn how to fireproof properties email midcoastgrowersnetwork@gmail.com

