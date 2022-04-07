Night works on Martin Bridge, Taree

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from this Sunday, April 10 on Manning River Drive at Taree, to carry out maintenance work on Martin Bridge. Transport for NSW will carry out the work, which includes steel repairs and painting. We will be working from 7pm to 5am on the nights of Sunday 10 to Thursday 14 April, and from 7pm to 5am Sunday to Thursday between Sunday 1 and Thursday 12 May, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternating flow, with a 40km/h speed limit in place during work hours. This may affect travel times. Access to and from Taree will be maintained at all times, with no detours required. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

