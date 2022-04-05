Seniors Card now digital for those who choose to opt in

news, local-news,

Seniors can now access their Seniors and Seniors Savers Card digitally via the Service NSW app for the first time since its introduction in 1992. The rollout follows a successful pilot with 4000 participants, with the vast majority giving it the thumbs up. This now brings this service, which has been beneficial for easing the cost of living for seniors since 1992, into the 21st century. When this initiative was first introduced 250,000 seniors had access to discounts and rebates from 320 goods and service providers. Now, it is one of the largest programs of its kind in Australia, with 1.8 million seniors able to access discounts and rebates at more than 6500 shops, travel, entertainment and professional services. The digital cards will be opt-in only and customers will continue to receive a physical card. To find instructions on how to add a digital Seniors or Senior Savers Card to the Service NSW app or to learn more visit service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors-card-program.

