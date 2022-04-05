newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Schools and community groups are invited to take part in a National Science Week project, exploring the region's creeks and rivers. MidCoast Council has secured one of 35 science week grants to fund a special science project in conjunction with the University of Canberra and the Manning River Turtle Group. Using new eDNA technologies, the project will look at the ways native animals including the platypus, Australian bass and the Manning River turtle use waterways. Related: Manning River turtle officially declared endangered species Environmental DNA (or eDNA) sampling is an innovative scientific technique. It allows participants to engage in scientific field sampling and learn about biodiversity. This May the Manning River Turtle Group will hold a field-based workshop for participants where they will learn about eDNA sampling and how it is used "There will be talks on local wildlife," group spokesperson, Clare Rourke said. "Participants will be given a kit to conduct their own sampling in a local creek or waterway of special interest to them." University scientists will analyse the samples and the results will be revealed during a webinar in Science Week. "It will be hands-on and fun. "We hope participants gain a better understanding of the biodiversity of local creeks and rivers and a new appreciation of how special our environment is." The project forms part of council's effort to protect and improve the health and function of local catchments and waterways and we are pleased to be part of this positive event, MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said. "If any school or community organisation is interested in participating, please contact us." Call Council on 7955 7777 to express your interest. Places are limited and the deadline is April 20. "My love of science and the environment has shaped my career as a researcher and university lecturer," Charles Sturt University researcher, Jess Tout said. "This project allows me to share that passion with school students and people from a range of ages and backgrounds," Dr Tout said. "It will encourage knowledge-gathering and stimulate a conversation about science participation, the environment and the value of healthy natural areas". National Science Week is from August 13 - 21.

