MANNING Aquatic Powerboat Club's Easter Classic looks set to be rescheduled to the June long weekend. The club hasn't been able to conduct the classic since 29019 due to COVID-19 restrictions or weather conditions. Manning Aquatic Powerboat Club commodore Scott Godfrey said minor flooding in the Manning and the wet foreshore were the club's main concerns, particularly with more rain leading into Easter predicted. "It would have been too risky to run at Easter,'' Mr Godfrey said. "We've applied to the Australian Powerboat Association (APBA) to run the classic in June. While it hasn't been approved yet, we've been guaranteed that it will be right.'' Last year's event was originally postponed until a date in August following the March floods, but was eventually cancelled when the State went into lockdown due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Mr Godfrey said the new date could result in more grand prix boats racing here. "There's a meeting to be held the week after Easter and that would have taken a few away from us,'' he explained. "But we're all clear for June.'' He said all the major races that are usually held at Easter will be conducted in June. This will include Australian championships. "The program will be slightly condensed because we're only racing for two days,'' Mr Godfrey added. "Hopefully the weather will have settled down by June.'' He is confident that the classic will again attract big crowds to the foreshore vantage points, especially as there are no other major events conducted in the area during the June long weekend. The majority of sporting groups also take a break that weekend. "We ran the World GP titles here in 2005 around that time of year and we drew pretty good crowds,'' Mr Godfrey added.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/2f33cb33-2722-4d37-a513-a46789d0514a.jpg/r3_15_1149_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg