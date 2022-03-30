Trend talk: What is the fashion landscape looking like for 2022?

This is branded content.
The fashion landscape can be a tricky terrain to navigate, particularly in 2022 with the social media you consume showing every trend and micro trend that's currently popular.
And, in a Covid-normal world, we're all eager to get out of our elastic waist pants and show the outside world our true stripes, or maybe spots; it depends on what's in style at the moment.
So, if you're feeling a little overwhelmed with all the fun silhouettes and funky shades being thrown at you via your phone, computer or even a magazine; we've broken down some of the top trends dominating the fashion world this season so you can work out what's right for you and your wardrobe.
Suit up
A stylish trend that shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon is the humble suit. The power suit has been a mainstay in the fashion world since the 80s and yet there is still hesitation when it comes to styling the trend, is a suit really that interesting?
Yes, it is. When tailored correctly the stylish separates can be your best friend, with 2022 showing that the suit is still relevant, now revived with bold tones and oversized silhouettes.
So, whether you're shopping online or perhaps you're at an in-person boutique, remember that you're wearing the suit, the suit is not wearing you.
Don't let the shape drown you and pick a set that can be worn in a versatile way. The best suit is one that fits well together, whilst looking equally as strong when worn separately and finally can be dressed up for a chic office look, or down in a resort-ready style.
Mini mini mini
Whilst the ever-growing popularity of the midi and maxi length skirt isn't going anywhere, we have seen a return to form for their slightly more scandalous sister, the mini skirt.
With Y2K styles being all the rage currently, we've seen the polarising trend of low rise make a comeback. And whilst mini skirts aren't an altogether new trend, the super scandalous, ultra low rise short skirt hasn't been seen in quite some time, and one thing is for certain, it's not for the faint-hearted.
Despite lovers of the highrise protesting, the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear show solidified the micro-mini skirts status as the ultimate warm weather trend for this season with the schoolgirl style skirts reminiscent of popular looks from the 2000s.
Biker chic
A staple throughout the decades has been a great leather jacket. It's a timeless classic that proves to be as functional as it is fashionable due to its ability to actually keep you warm rather than being a purely aesthetic piece. However, as with most trends, whilst the item may stay in favour, different cuts come in and out of popularity.
Most recently, with the help of popular social media like Tiktok, Instagram Pinterest, we've seen the streamlined leather blazer have its moment in the sun. The simple silhouette and 90's appeal kept it in the mainstream last year. However, this season we've seen a return to prominence for the blazers slightly edgier sister, the biker jacket.
This was solidified when the Prada Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear runway showcased a plethora of chic biker jackets over jewel-toned minis and subdued tones.
The biker jacket has long been known to be a staple of stylish wardrobes. Whilst it's most commonly seen in black, it can also be worn in shades of brown, or electric, brighter shades for a twist on the tougher look. It instantly adds a little bit of edge to a simple silhouette and looks good on anyone and everyone.
Colour pop
A trend that has proven itself to be incredibly wearable and inclusive, is the revival of colour. Whilst varying shades of neutrals will always be popular, the return of bright jewel tones and electrifying shades proves that we're ready to come out of hiding and let the world know we're back in a big way.
Valentino's most recent collection, their Autumn/Winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear runway, showcased an electric fuchsia that set the front row, and the internet alike, on fire.
Colour gives us more room to play, bland fashion that takes itself too seriously has fallen out of favour with the masses. After loungewear took the lead via comfy separates and silky slippers, and our fashion choices were limited to what feels best when lying in bed, we're ready to get out into the world in daring cuts and vibrant, playful shades. It's time to experiment and take more risks with what we put on our bodies.
Ruffle some feathers
With a return to nights out and an ever so slightly delayed beginning to the second iteration of the roaring twenties, we've seen a reflection of this societal excitement in our stylistic choices. To the delight of many, frivolous, feathery fashion is back.
Whether it's a fully-fledged feathery strapless top or simply the trim of one of the aforementioned mini skirts, one thing is for sure, feathers are back in a big way.
Whilst feathers can seem intimidating initially due to their look at me appeal, they can still be styled to be wearable for those of us not ready to go full feather boa.
For a more accessible look, try a feathery trimmed top in a shape that you're comfortable with. The feathers subvert expectations with an interesting texture and upgrade your "jeans and a nice top" going-out style.
These (chunky) shoes were made for walking
A mainstay in the fashion world for many years now has been the loafer. Initially reserved for our preppy peers, a pillar of the student chic style. Loafers have since become a staple for fashionistas and their more practical counterparts alike.
From the fur-trimmed Gucci loafer-mule hybrid of a few seasons ago to the practical Prada loafer warn by many today; any and every brand is dying to come up with their own cult chunky shoe.
Of course, this is not limited to the upper echelons of the fashion world. More accessible brands are creating chic loafers in different shapes and sizes, at varying price points.
Unlike some other trends of this time, the loafer is a classic. Whilst having its moment in the sun, if you purchase your favourite version of the shoe, it's likely to be an investment, as these shoes don't stay out of favour with the public for long.
The shoe can be styled in varying ways and is as practical as it is stylish. Looking back through fashion history, we can see the loafer being worn throughout the decades, so don't fear, purchasing a pair of loafers that fit your personality are likely to be an item you wear for years to come.
With the media we consume daily, it can be easy to become inundated with the varying trends popping up at an ever-quickening pace.
What's on-trend and your own personal style are two separate things, yet they don't have to be completely mutually exclusive.
Attempting to be mindful of what you purchase and truly enjoying what you buy ensures that those items are something you are likely to continue to wear once the trend dies down. This is the best way to shop. So, don't take it too seriously, wear what makes you confident and put your best, well dressed, foot forward.