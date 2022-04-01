Letter: Overdue for change

comment,

During almost 10 years in government the LNP has wasted many opportunities to make Australia a wealthier and more secure nation. It has ignored or side-tracked dozens of expert reports on education, childcare, women's safety, aged care, health care, threatened species, the Barrier Reef, energy, and the urgent need to transition to renewables. A fuel security enquiry shelved since 2019. Broken promises on a federal anti-corruption commission. Fire and emergency leaders ignored in the lead up to the Black Summer bushfires. The Nationals' role in backing big coal and gas and in degrading the Murray Darling River system to the point where towns needed bottled water in the last drought even as water access was rorted and traded on the stock exchange. No indigenous voice in parliament. Rampant pork barrelling and lack of transparency on political donations. An environment minister "not responsible for future generations". The list goes on. Democracy is precious but is being eroded by rank corruption and maladministration. We need a genuine anti-corruption watchdog to bring integrity back to politics, and shift Australia back to being a leader and innovator, instead of a coal quarry and pariah on the world stage. Vote wisely in May this year!

