THE final of the club fours has been played at Taree Railway Women's Bowling Club. Sue Dunne, Kay Erby, Julie Lee and Denise Cummins downed Mavis Borham, Sandra Ryan, Judith Dedman and Elaine Toohey. OLD Bar Beach men's fours final was played in front of an appreciative gallery. The team of Barry Leggatt, Steve Russell and John Burke led by Dennis Hoye were successful over John McArthur, Peter Hickman, Mal Ladmore led by Harvey Phillips. Meanwhile the club's No 3 pennant team heads to Sydney this weekend for the State finals. IN perfect autumn weather the final of the Old Bar women's major triples championship was played on Tuesday. Jan Meadows, Helen Burke and Shirley Baillie defeated Chris Downey, Joan Day and Carmen Greber.

