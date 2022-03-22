newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With no available hall, on the evening of November 8, 2019, Rainbow Flat residents were forced to seek shelter at the local petrol station, along with 23 Rural Fire Service vehicles engaged in property defence during the Hillville fire. RELATED: Milestone - first post-bushfire home rebuild on Mid Coast complete In the aftermath of those Black Summer bushifres, the provision of a community hall was identified as a priority for the Rainbow Flat community. Now, funding of $742,125 has been made available under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to build the hall. Other funding announcements include $40,485 to Tinonee Rural Fire Service to extend its shed, and $77,421 for a new information hub at Burrell Creek Hall to provide communication networks, resourcing and community preparedness training for around 550 rural households. RELATED: In ruins - RFS confirms number of homes lost in Mid Coast Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie announced the funding, saying, "We know it's taking time to recover - and this program offers important further support for our local communities." Tinonee RFS Brigade has 50 local volunteer members and will use the funds to add a third bay onto its fire shed, to house its two fire trucks and equipment, Dr Gillespie said. "This is a brigade that works tirelessly for the local community and in close concert with Burrell Creek. "Before the 2019 bushfires, Tinonee brigade members visited around 5000 homes across the district to help prepare them for any fire emergency. What an outstanding effort." Dr Gillespie said Rainbow Flat residents, on the other side of the highway, were preparing to build an entirely new community hall and evacuation centre with $742,125 of Federal funding. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

