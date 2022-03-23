news, local-news,

Charlotte Bronte fans rejoice! There's an extraordinary production of her most famous story coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, June 1 at 7.30pm. Her classic work Jayne Eyre has been adapted for the stage by Queensland based trailblazing theatre company shake and stir, and the result is a stunning new interpretation of the well-loved classic. Bronte's gothic tale of a spirited orphan in search of love, family and a sense of belonging, is blazing the country in 2022 on a national tour. Witness one of the most iconic pieces of English literature retold in a faithful yet fiercely original new stage adaptation from the nationally renowned shake and stir theatre company. Renowned for their hit productions including Animal Farm, 1984 and Dracula, shake and stir are at the forefront of electrifying theatrical versions of literary classics. Following a childhood spent suffering at the hands of her cruel aunt, Jane finds employment at Thornfield Hall, the impressive yet mysterious home of Edward Rochester. As Jane and Rochester become inexplicably drawn to each other, the dark secrets locked within the walls of Thornfield start to unravel, forcing Jane on a heart-wrenching journey toward truth and freedom. This stunning new production, featuring original music, written and performed by multi ARIA Award winner Sarah McLeod, will set a fire blazing in your soul. The critics have been unanimous in their praise of this extraordinary show: "A blazing success," Broadway World. "Another shake and stir production destined for hit status," Stage Whispers. "Memorable performances, spectacular staging, and a classic story that's had an invigorating new coat of paint," Stage Whispers. "The hottest ticket in town! The cast received a rapturous ovation and deserved it," Absolute Theatre. New to the cast is Sarah McLeod, a veteran contemporary musical legend, having previously written for and fronted the award winning group 'the Superjesus'. Sarah has earned her own special acclaim from the critics with one saying, "And that's what sets it apart, the staging and the blistering vocals and the piano underscore. The lead singer/guitarist of The Superjesus is a powerhouse and more than earns her onstage stripes with her searing performances in various roles, but especially as the violent Bertha," Stage Whispers. Book now for the show of the year at theMEC.com.au or through the Box Office 10am - 1pm Tuesday to Friday. Phone 6592 5466.

