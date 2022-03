sport, local-sport,

The weather was fair for blue water boats and for beach, rock and estuary fishers competing in the Club Taree Fishing Club March outing. Blue Water: 4 weigh-ins, fish 21, weight 16.9kg Beach, rock and estuary: 5 weigh-ins, Fish 63, weight 55.3kg Blue Water: Best Bag, O. Bedford, 5 Fish, Weight 5.6kg Biggest Fish, M Homond, Snapper, Weight 1.34kg Beach, Rock and Estuary Best Bag, A Neal 21 fish Weight 21.86kg; Biggest Fish: C Piggot Fish: Tuna Weight 4.38kg Vet's Best Bag Winner: Not Weighed Secret Species: Mal Neale Fish: Black Fish Weight 0.72kg Best Boat Blue Water: Screamin Semen, Boats Total weight 9.18kg Best Beach Rock and Estuary Team: A. Neal and Cameron Pigget Total Weight 33.52kg Special Species Draw: M Sattler

