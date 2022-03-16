FIFTEEN clubs will attend the Manning River Rowing Club's Summer Regatta held on the Manning River this weekend. A final call was made on Wednesday to give the go ahead after organisers held concerns for the river and ground quality with the recent rainfall in the region. Read more: Taree locals 'anxious' as Manning breaks its banks Initially, the regatta was supposed to take place over the weekend of January 15-16 2022, however it was postponed due to COVID. Manning Rowing Club official, Hugh McLeod said on Wednesday (March 16) the grass around the club is still a bit soft, but "should be right for the weekend." Hugh said the Manning River Rowing Club have a fair few entries across the master and junior events. Including entries from the Manning Valley Anglican College, who have been participating in a school rowing program with the club. Saturday's first race is at 9am and the last at 3.06pm. Sunday's is at 8am with the last race at 12.55pm. Related: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
