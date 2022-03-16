news, local-news,

FIFTEEN clubs will attend the Manning River Rowing Club's Summer Regatta held on the Manning River this weekend. A final call was made on Wednesday to give the go ahead after organisers held concerns for the river and ground quality with the recent rainfall in the region. Initially, the regatta was supposed to take place over the weekend of January 15-16 2022, however it was postponed due to COVID. Manning Rowing Club official, Hugh McLeod said on Wednesday (March 16) the grass around the club is still a bit soft, but "should be right for the weekend." Hugh said the Manning River Rowing Club have a fair few entries across the master and junior events. Including entries from the Manning Valley Anglican College, who have been participating in a school rowing program with the club. Saturday's first race is at 9am and the last at 3.06pm. Sunday's is at 8am with the last race at 12.55pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/0209dd56-20e9-440d-81b0-4b326cbd96ca.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg