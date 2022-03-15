whats-on,

Get ready for a great day out at the Wallamba District Show. It's set to be bigger and better than ever before. It's the 109th annual show and will have a jam-packed program full of ring events, pavilion displays, show jumping, a dog show, a grand parade, children's activities and a fireworks finale. The show is a chance to bring the country community together, and for those who don't live on the land, an opportunity to get a taste of rural life. "One of the more exciting things about this year, is that we are hosting the Royal Agricultural Society Group 2 Regional finals for the Young Beef Paraders and Judges and the Young Fruit and Vegetable and Grain Judges," says Sally Henderson, secretary for the Wallamba District Show. "The Ag Shows in NSW are allocated into groups. We are Group 2. Through these Groups, successful competitors go through to the Royal Easter Show. "As we are just before the Royal Show this year, and there have been no shows, the local young ag folk are eager to attend to try for Royal 2022. "We believe we'll have entrants from as far away as Kempsey." The excitement really starts to rev up with the Demo Derby, there will be hopefully about 15 to 20 cars giving it ago. The prize money has increased to a $2500 pool, one of the richest in the region. You can still sign up if you want to enter. There will also be all-day demonstrations including DONK Motors, which is antique machinery, as well as displays from the Minimbah RFS. Manning Great Lakes Woodworkers will be doing woodturning displays, and axeman will be swinging their axes The Tuncurry Knitters and Spinners will be demonstrating their wool crafts, and there will be rural equipment on show. It's not too late to sign up for the tug of war. Get six of your mates together for the Wallamba tug of war for the chance to win $500 for your club or organisation. This is a knockout event; don't tug hard enough and you're out. Just be in the main ring by 3pm. You can browse the all-day market stalls, and there will be plenty of food stalls, pet accessories, candy and locally grown organic macadamia nuts. The day is rounded off with a firework display courtesy of Nabiac 2nd Chance Op Shop.

