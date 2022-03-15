news, local-news,

Kody Garland admits he is 'pumped' going into the second round of the TCR Australia Series, held at Phillip Island over the weekend. The 21-year-old, from Tinonee, will be driving for the Melbourne-based Garry Rogers Motorsport Team, competing in three races over the three-day event. This is Kody's first time racing in the seven-round Australian series. The first round he hit a wall in the second day of practice and bent the car, which meant he couldn't race. "It's only my second round in the series, and yeah, I am pumped," he said. "There are some other good drivers I will be up against, so it will be pretty stiff competition." Kody will fly to Phillip Island from Newcastle on Thursday, March 17. Practice sessions will be held on Friday, with races on Saturday and Sunday. Kody said he will compete against around 25 other racers at the series. "I am sort of aiming to be in top five or top ten, we will see."

