Nabiac business sells $11M winning Lotto ticket

Check your Oz Lotto tickets. Did you recently purchase a lotto ticket from The Old Bank Centre, Nabiac in the past week? A Nabiac resident or visitor scored $11 million in last night's Oz Lotto draw but may have yet to discover their good fortune. The mystery ticketholder held the only division one winning entry across Australia in the Oz Lotto drawn last night, Tuesday, March 8, taking home the entire jackpot prize of $11,065,048.79. The multi-million-dollar winning entry was not registered to a player card, which means officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to check their ticket. The Old Bank Centre owner, Jo-Ann Wickenden said she hoped her division one winner came forward to discover their prize soon. "After a few challenging years, it's absolutely wonderful to have some good news to deliver to someone," she said. "How life-changing will this be for the lucky winner. "We've had the shop for 10 years and this is the first division one winning ticket we've sold, which is fantastic." The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said he was eager to unite the region's newest multi-millionaire with their prize. "It's likely this winner has been going about their morning as normal with no idea they've just won $11 million," he said. "We're urging all players who purchased a ticket from The Old Bank Centre to check their tickets today. "Imagine how exciting it would be to realise you've just won $11 million. "Your plans for the rest of the year and your life could certainly change with those extra digits in your bank account. "Make sure you check your ticket, which could be in your wallet, handbag, fridge door or car glovebox, because you could be the winner we are searching for. "If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize." The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1464 on were 35, 44, 7, 45, 24, 14 and 26, while the supplementary numbers were 12 and 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/be72edc3-1a57-4e97-aabe-9da1df70e2ef.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg