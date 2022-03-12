news, local-news,

FROM the Electric Vehicle Council - EV sales boom presents chance to capture serious electric benefits, if government acts now. The Electric Vehicle Council has released exclusive 2021 sales figures that show Australia at the precipice of an EV economic boom - if the federal government plays its cards right this year. Sales of plug-in electric vehicles more than tripled in the past year from 6900 in 2020 to 24,078 in 2021. EVs now account for 2.39 per cent market share of new vehicles, up from 0.78 per cent in 2020. EVC chief executive Behyad Jafari said the boost in sales was being driven by positive policy change at a state level and that momentum could now be built upon. "The penny has now well and truly dropped on how good electric vehicles are. Most people in the car market will now be considering an electric option, " Mr Jafari said. "Governments that take the path of encouragement will capture myriad societal benefits - cleaner air, reduced respiratory illness, smaller carbon footprint, quieter roads. Those that lag will make themselves a dumping ground for old tech, dirty vehicles. "It's great that some state governments have received the global message, but at a national level we're stuck in the past. We desperately need the federal government to introduce Australian EV rebates alongside fuel efficiency standards, just like other developed nations. If we get these changes, you'll see sales figures really rocket ahead. "As a wealthy, car-loving, early-adapting nation, Australia should be an electric vehicle leader. If we were we could restart a thriving manufacturing industry supporting thousands of quality jobs. But we need to build rapidly on this current momentum. After so many wasted years, Australia's a long way back from the rest of the world." Top 10 BEV and PHEV models Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/c634aeef-4f52-484c-9e89-95e8deabf94e.jpg/r2_19_611_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg