A report reviewing and examining the management and operations of public and community swimming pools in the MidCoast Council local government area will be tabled at a future council meeting. Councillor Peter Epov moved a seven-point motion claiming that "the management and operation of council's swimming pools has been quite problematic and indeed controversial in several instances for some time." "Last year we had major problems with COVID and the closure of a lot of our smaller pools. That should be addressed," Cr Epov said. Due to COVID restrictions, unsupervised pools in the MidCoast LGA were unable to reopen after lockdown in 2021 because the issue of unsupervised pools and COVID safe plans "slipped through the crack" of the State government's reopening plan. Cr Epov also said that the YMCA's contract with MidCoast Council was up in June this year and it was the ideal time for a review. Related: Panel elected for MidCoast Council general manager's performance review "I think the YMCA's management has run a little bit tired. I think we need to set a different standard if they are to continue the contract in terms of their performance," Mr Epov said, stating that he knew of two other contractors in the market who could take on management of the pools. Three members of the public addressed a public forum in the morning ahead of the council meeting spoke of issues concerning the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre only. However Cr Troy Fowler said he knew there have been significant issues in the Forster area, "especially with the YMCA" and that he has had "plenty" of complaints in regards to the management. The notice of motion requested the report review the contract with the YMCA and examine other options for management of the pools. Related: Eight projects to benefit from Disaster Recovery Grant funding It also asked that an assessment of costs to provide a solar roof heating system for the outdoor Olympic pool at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre, and examine opportunities of collecting and storing water collected from the roof of the grandstand and other buildings at the Manning centre. In addition, Cr Epov moved that the proposed review engage with key stakeholders (users of the pool facilities). The motion was carried with only Cr West voting against it (Cr Katheryn Smith was absent for the vote). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

