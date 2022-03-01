Work started on Bight Cemetery headstone repairs

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Repairs to headstones at The Bight Cemetery are underway with 23 headstones having been restored to February 30, the date of the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting. A total of 68 headstones were damaged when MidCoast Council employees incorrectly laid down the headstones in August 2019. "If we could turn back time it would be great, but we can't. Council staff are working diligently to rectify the issues at The Bight Cemetery and we must say they have been subjected to, at times, some aggressive and difficult behaviour from the public, which is unacceptable and not helpful to anybody," Cr Alan Tickle said at the council meeting. Cr Paul Sandilands thanked council employees for the restoration works. "I think council employees themselves would all agree that what happened was terrible, horrible and in reality should never have happened. In saying that I can only compliment them on the work they've done," Cr Paul Sandilands. Related reading: An updated report was tabled at the meeting showing that of the remaining 45 headstones waiting to be restored, two headstones have had local stonemasons engaged to undertake repairs, one was awaiting to be approved by the internment right holder, 16 were awaiting approval from insurers, five were waiting for quotes from stonemasons, seven were awaiting stonemasons preferred by the internment right holders, and 14 were waiting for application and/or response from registered parties/families. "Of the 68 affected graves, all but 14 have been either rectified or resolved. Those 14 remain yet to be resolved and council staff are continuing to work with the Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW to resolve those remaining," Cr Tickle said. "Council staff are liaising and reporting quarterly to NSW Cemeteries and Cremetoria as well as seeking to engage with affected families. "Council appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the families so far to rectify issues to date."

