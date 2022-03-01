community,

TAREE businessman Bruce Yarad was remembered as a gentleman who was a caring and loving man with a passion for his family, sport and Taree. Bruce died on Tuesday, January 18, aged 86. His funeral was held ain the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium on Saturday, January 22. His niece, Joanne, delivered the following eulogy: Uncle Bruce's family and I welcome you, my name is Joanne and I am John's daughter, Bruce's niece. I am honored to be asked to read these words of remembrance for Aunty Lorraine, Michael, Amber and Simonne. You all knew Bruce well, a caring and loving man, a true gentleman with a soft heart. That's why you're here. Bruce Michael Yarad was born on April 2, 1935 at Strathairly Hospital, Taree. He was the third born to Michael and Angele Yarad. Bruce grew up in Taree in a loving home along with his eldest sister Laurice, brother John, and younger sister Pauline. Bruce attended primary school and one year of high school in Taree before heading off to boarding school at St Joseph's college, Hunters Hill at the age of 13. He loved his time at boarding school and was a true sportsman, and excelled in rugby, cricket, rowing and athletics. Bruce played in the college 1st XV and they were the undefeated GPS champions in 1952. At the end of 1952, Bruce came home to Taree from school and started working in the family business. Word got around - one day after work Bruce noticed a couple of young fellows standing outside - they asked him to come to the movies with the ulterior motive of recruiting him for the Taree Old Bar Surf Club, they'd heard he was a good runner. This was the beginning of his lifelong passion with Taree Old Bar Surf Club, where firm lifelong friendships were formed. Bruce excelled in the beach sprint events, rowed the surf boat and especially loved the march past. 'He applied himself to all aspects of surf club life, was a vice club captain, chief instructor, and was on the board of examiners. Bruce spent many hours coaching juniors and training the girls march past team maybe that was his favourite bit. His passion and commitment was recognised when he was made a life member. The Old Bar boys all shared a common goal, but not without their fair share of mischief. A recently recalled story was the time Bruce threw a firecracker out the door of Fogs Hotel. The next footstep belonged to the local policemen - not the best timing. Bruce was hauled out, firmly kicked up the backside and sent home with a stern warning along with the threat of dobbing him into his father. That would've been really bad. One of their many pranks! Bruce met Lorraine on a blind date arranged by a mate - it was 1963, the Sunday of the Aquatic Carnival weekend. After a morning at the surf club, he told the boys he would go to the golf club and hold a table. He arrived at 3 in the afternoon, the show wasn't till 6! - probably too much time to kill!! That left time for quite a few beers. When Lorraine arrived, Bruce recalled he hid behind a column to check her out. His first thoughts were, yes, she looks alright... and the rest is history. Bruce said by the end of the night he knew he was going to marry her. Bruce proposed to Lorraine in September 1963, declaring he wouldn't drive out to Forster over another winter. They married on the May 4 1964 at St George Antioch Orthodox church in Redfern. They enjoyed a honeymoon in Tasmania, and just recently Bruce let it slip that the real motive behind the Tasmanian Honeymoon was in actual fact to scout for shop ideas and checkout a boys and schoolwear shop down there. Upon returning to Taree, the specialty boys and school uniform shop came into existence and was a great success. Bruce was not a romantic man, any flowers Lorraine received were only because Rae (my mother), Nerida, or the girls had bought them for him to give - 3 years ago on her birthday Lorraine saw him coming across the park with a golf bag and a bunch of plastic flowers - all part of a display in the shop - he had a great sense of humour. In 1966 Bruce and Lorraine welcomed their first child Michael. A year later Amber arrived and 3 years later, their youngest daughter Simonne. They all say he was a loving and fun dad.Welcoming and generous with their friends in their home. They saw a hard working man committed to his family which extended beyond just his own home. There are great memories of backyard cricket, weekends in the pool, table tennis tournaments, picnics and long beach days, weekends with family were all part of his life. One of their fondest memories was their holiday to Disneyland. Bruce loved his years in Apex, joining just before being married. More lifelong friendships were formed over the barbecues and adventures in the name of community spirit and fellowship. There were many stories told of these Apex working bees. Bruce loved his golf and was an active member in the Taree Golf Club for six decades, there were some very special memories over those years and he could often recall how he played on a certain course. The Gold Coast trips were a highlight. He was really pleased when Lorraine took up golf and whenever they left for a trip the golf clubs were the first thing to go in the car. Bruce was co-patron of the Club from 1995.The day would not be complete without mentioning his beloved Parramatta eels, he's stuck with them through thick and thin probably the most consistent subject over a beer with his mates over the years. The friendships he made were from all walks of life. Bruce and Lorraine both felt so lucky that all the friends and partners bonded. It was never Bruce's friends or Lorraine's friends, it was always their friends. With those friends they cruised, had road trips, played cards (almost 40 years together), and the South West Rocks holiday has now been going for 17 years and is a staple on the calendar. They've all been there together, and supported each other through good and bad times. His most recent friendships were with his gym mates the Walruses. It held great meaning for him. We're not sure about how much exercise was involved, but he really enjoyed their company and the coffee after. Bruce loved Taree and the Manning region. Being a part of the community and giving back was always a priority to Bruce, John and their families. He would always say, we are more than a retail outlet and over the years, their sponsorship of sporting teams and club fundraising events were significant. A couple of his most satisfying were being part of the fundraising committee for Bushland Place Nursing Home and the Yarad's Yakka Bridge to Bridge Fun Run, which ran for 12 years. Bruce had a way with people. He was a great talker and an even better listener. Even to this day, people who call into the shop at Forster or Taree, ask after him, tell a story from days gone by and say "but he won't remember me" but sure enough when a name was mentioned to Bruce, it starts a story. He loved people and people loved him. In 2007, after 55 years of an incredible career, Bruce retired at the age of 72. Michael and I took over the family business. Retirement brought more time for golf, travel and best of all time with his family. One day Bruce suggested they all take a trip together, something short and easy for everyone, but filled with quality time. So, the family went to the Blue Mountains for the weekend, where my sister lived. They all loved this time together, creating special memories and enhancing their family bond. That weekend led to annual week-long holidays filled with fun adventure, both domestic and abroad. It was the kids' choice on the destination and Bruce's shout. the only condition everyone buys their own drinks!! Bruce's family say they have the best memories of those times. Bruce was always good for a story, he knew and remembered so many people. A true family man who always had so much love and time, not only for his family but also his friends. Through Bruce and Lorraine's 57 years of marriage, his love and devotion to her has been admired by all of those around him. He never left the table without thanking Lorraine for a meal - even when it was something he wasn't fussed about. Bruce was very proud of his three children and their achievements. He was their confidante, their admirer, and he was their role model in life. Such a loving man, generous in every way, yet strong, with high expectations, and no excuses. He taught them to aim for the highest and be proud of every single thing they did. He provided them with a listening ear, to discuss options and open up choices. He showed them how to make things possible, never telling them what to do, just helping them to find their own way. These important family values have been repeated again with his grandchildren in his loving way. My sister and I learned so much from his unconditional loving relationship with our father, and his tenacity to endure a long and successful working life together. It bonded us all. Therefore we have lived our lives knowing, we had not one set of parents and one sibling, but two fathers, two mothers, a brother and two extra sisters.I really hope he knew how inspiring he was to us all. I truly feel that he lived his best life with his amazing devoted and loving wife beside him. What a fantastic team they were. Bruce couldn't have made a better choice for his life partner than our Auntie Lorraine. An absolutely amazing woman. Bruce faced his disease bravely and stoically, with uncomplaining acceptance, strength and good nature. Bruce had so many special qualities. He was a people person who had a profound effect on all who met him. He made people feel welcome and gave them a sense of belonging. He was a wonderful man who left such a positive legacy, for his family, friends and community. We will always remember him as a humble, loving, generous and caring man who lived his life with respect, integrity and commitment.

