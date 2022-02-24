newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING Ratz Rugby Union Club players and committee will meet on Sunday to discuss options for the 2022 season. This follows a decision by the Mid North Coast Zone board to proceed this year with a three club Lower North Coast competition involving the Ratz, Wallamba and Forster Tuncurry. Five sides played in the LNC premiership last year, however, Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder have since withdrawn. Manning Ratz president Stephen Rees said yesterday the club has three options, to play in the Lower North Coast competition, to look to play in a lower tier Newcastle competition or not to play at all. "I'm livid at the decision,'' Mr Rees said yesterday. "It appears the board has chosen the path of least resistance.'' Mr Rees said the three LNC clubs had previously met with the Mid North Coast chairman and board members to discuss the 2022 season when it became apparent the Lower North Coast premiership wouldn't be viable. He said the clubs presented two plans - for Bowraville to join the LNC competition in men and women's grades or the Lower North Coast clubs to become part of the Upper Mid North Coast reserve grade. As reported last week, the LNC clubs were prepared to make allowances to Bowraville by giving up one home game. "Bowraville would have only had to travel three times,'' he said. RELATED: Lower North Coast clubs in limbo Mr Rees said the other alternative would be to play in the Upper MNC reserve grade while the women would also play in the northern competition. This would have made 10 sides in reserve grade, with the Ratz suggesting the competition be split into northern and southern sections with the leading sides meeting in the semi-finals. However, he claimed the zone said the Upper Mid North Coast clubs wouldn't agree to this. "The board is looking after the Upper Mid North Coast clubs. The Upper Mid North Coast is the zone's flagship,'' he said. "But they haven't made a decision that is in the overall interest of rugby union in this area.'' He added the three southern clubs have done their best to promote and build the code in this area. "Now we feel let down by the zone,'' he said. Mr Rees said he will speak to officials from the Newcastle competition before Sunday's meeting to find out what, if any, options would be available to the club there. The Ratz won the 2020 Lower North Coast premiership and were minor premiers last year. Manning and Forster were due to meet in the grand final, however, the competition was called off after the State went into lockdown.

