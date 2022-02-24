news, local-news,

CAMDEN Haven has withdrawn from this year's Group Three Rugby League competition. The Eagles had hoped to play first grade, under 18s and women's league tag. Last year the club nominated for under 18s and league tag. However, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury advised today the club won't be taking part in season 2022 in any grade. "A lack of player support being the reason for this decision,'' Mr Drury said. "A revised 14 round competition draw starting April 30 with the grand final set down for September 10 will be sent to clubs next week.'' Initially the competition was to start the weekend of April 23/24 and conclude on Saturday, September 24. A total of 18 rounds were planned. Eight clubs will now contest first grade.

