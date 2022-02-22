Stephen Bromhead taking leave from duties

news, local-news,

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead has been granted a leave of absence by the NSW Parliament due to personal reasons. Mr Bromhead's electorate office is functioning as normal, and Myall Lakes constituents can continue to contact the office for assistance with State government issues, no matter how big or small, Mr Bromhead's office said in a statement to the media. "It is requested hat the privacy of Mr Bromhead and his family be respected at this time," the statement said. Mr Bromhead has represented the NSW National Party in the Myall Lakes since 2011. He was endorsed by the National Party as the candidate for Myall Lakes when the sitting member, John Turner, said he would not be seeking re-election.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/d1c0c248-739c-401c-9f4c-86c623567983.jpg/r16_0_724_400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg