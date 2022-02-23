news, local-news,

"It should have happened 20 years ago." So said Christeen McLeod, director of Taree koala rescue organisation Koalas in Care, on the news this month that the Australian government changed the conservation status of koalas from vulnerable to endangered in NSW, Queensland and the ACT. "We were pleased that finally they have been given that recognition. It's what koala groups have been asking for, for decades," Christeen said. "It's just a pity that it's taken this long and things have got so dire for them before the government thinks that something should be done." Koala populations have long been in decline due to habitat loss. However the most recent drought, and the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/2020 took a drastic toll on the marsupial population. Related: Vaccine trial offers hope for koalas "The drought and the fires were horrendous for the koala population," Christeen said. "I was really surprised that something didn't occur straight after the drought or the fires. That's when I thought it would be critical for them to do something, and yet here we are two years down the track before we're hearing this." However, Christeen is feeling somewhat sceptical about what the downgrading of conservation status actually means for the for species in practical terms. "I'm not really sure how but I would certainly think that listing them as endangered should increase their protection. But I suppose I'm a big sceptical about it all. "They've been (previously) listed as vulnerable, but when push comes to shove they might as well not have had protection, in my view. And they should. I'm hoping that this higher level of criteria will give them the protection. But until I actually see it in action, I'll just reserve my opinion. Fingers crossed that it does." Related: Koalas in rapid decline around Australia It is only now, nearly two and a half years since the bushfires hit the Mid Coast, that work for Christeen has gone down to 'pre-fire' levels. This can largely be attributed to how many koalas we have in our area - experts say that the Manning Valley has one of the highest recorded densities of koalas in NSW, particularly in the Tinonee/Mondrook/Bootawa area, which forms part of the Kiwarrak ARKS (Area of Regional Koala Significance). The number of koalas in our area is said to be of significance at a State level, and there are a number of projects being undertaken to help conserve this "special and unique" population. Koalas in Care is working with MidCoast Council, which provides trees suitable for koalas for planting in the Kiwarrak ARKS on private land. Focussing on mainly the Tinonee/Mondrook/Bootawa area, the project is making strides. Related: WWF reports of likely 100 per cent loss of koalas in Kiwarrak misleading "We're so pleased that the community in the Tinonee area are putting up their hands. We're planting the trees for them. All they have to do is provide a bit of space for these trees," Christeen said. Hunter Local Land Services (HLLS) is also working in the Kiwarrak ARKS to conserve the koala population, with two partnerships, the first with MidCoast Council, and the second with the Forestry Corporation, while also working with the public. HLLS is working with council to regenerate and plant council-managed land. In partnership with forestry HLLS is conducting low intensity burns in State forests to manage fuel loads, and doing acoustic monitoring of koalas in the Kiwarrak ARKS. "We're concerned that all of the regeneration that has occurred post the mega fires may pose a future risk to koalas because there's a lot of thick regrowth," Reegan Walker, HLLS environmental project officer said. Related: Tinonee plan is a safe place for koalas and kids "We're interested to do a lot of low intensity burns to manage that. Part of that includes putting in these (acoustic monitoring) devices, putting fire through, and redoing recordings." The reason for that, Reegan says, is because scientific studies have shown that low intensity burns do not impact on koalas, whereas medium to high intensity burns do. HLLS is also working with private landholders in the Kiwarrak ARKS area, offering incentive to the landholders to do tree planting or improve exist koala habitat via stock exclusion and weed control. "I would say upwards of 40 landholders have expressed interest," Reegan said. As well as conducting acoustic monitoring in State forests, HLLS will also be installing devices on private properties to record male bellows. "We really want to know if the trees that we're putting in and the works that we are doing in that area are having an effect. Are the populations going up or down?" Reegan asked. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? 