Allan Waldon loves adventure and helping those less fortunate, so he's combining the two on his upcoming Charity Desert Ride. And it's all to provide Nepalese girls with a little dignity by the way of Personal Hygiene Pad Packs - something Allan has been passionate about since 2006. He's come a long way from being known as the North Sydney butcher collecting donations for dog bones, he's now planning to take a single cylinder 286cc dirt bike on a 4000 kilometre journey in the outback. Normally, he'd be packing up to take people on a charity hike in Nepal but due to COVID, he's had to think outside the box. "It's like a good old-fashioned walk-a-thon but on a dike bike," Allan laughed. The thing is, he didn't have a bike or a licence. That's not to say he hasn't ridden dirt bikes before - being a farmer, he's had some experience riding on the land - it's just the road he's got to learn on. So, he got his L-plates, bought a bike and has been spending the past few months practicing. "Currently I have only done 2000 kilometres on my bike in four months (since getting his L's), so I am riding hard now trying to get road fit," he said. On March 10, he's taking on a 10 day return journey from Condobolin, NSW into the Flinders Ranges, SA. He will be travelling with a support network that will be on call if he needs them. And there will be a few other riders that he will join in the evening when they camp. But he's pretty much on his own, carrying all he needs. As Allan is all about adventure, he's taking a path that is typically done on a twin cylinder 700cc to 1250cc bike - which is a lot bigger than his. They also hold more fuel - so he'll have to carry extra. "The greatest risk in life is not ever taking a risk," he said. "Anything adventurous appeals to me." But he acknowledges that his age is starting to play a factor in the types of adventures he takes on. RELATED: Project approved to help Nepalese women "I probably won't do an Everest trek again and this is something I can do. I'm doing the ride just to finish," he smiled. And he's hoping the community will get behind him and help him raise funds for his charity, The Butcher and Nepal. By sponsoring him just one cent per kilometre ($40) will provide three girls with useable pads for three years. Allan is hoping to raise $15,000 which will go to the factory in Nepal that his charity set up last year to manufacture the colourful Personal Hygiene Pad Packs. For more information or to contact Allan, visit The Butcher and Nepal Facebook page. Any donation is welcome to Nepal School Fund BSB 633 000 Account 129 033 254.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/0d25e258-68f0-40de-a52c-0d1b6b617285.jpg/r0_59_1788_1069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg