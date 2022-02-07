community,

Dust off your best red outfits and join Taree Rotary at its first Valentine's Day dinner on Monday, February 14. Held at Club Taree, the dinner is raising money for Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children (ROMAC), and will give attendees a chance to hear more about what Rotary offer. ROMAC provides surgical treatment for children in Australia and New Zealand from developing countries in the Pacific Region, in the form of life giving and dignity restoring surgery that is not accessible to them in their home countries. Kicking off from 6pm for a 6:30 start, the dinner is $35 per person. Prior bookings and payment are required by contacting rctaree@gmail.com. The theme is 'All Things Red,' and ranges from casual to formal. About Rotary On February 23,1905 four men came together led by Paul Harris, a lawyer, and held the first Rotary meeting. Since then, Rotary has grown and developed and now has 46,000 plus clubs worldwide. Members work together to address challenges in both their own communities and further afield. The "WHY I LOVE Rotary" dinner is providing an opportunity to hear a little about what Rotary offers people and share information about one of Rotary's great projects - ROMAC - Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children. The Rotary motto of 'Service Above Self' forms the basis of all that they do and together believe they can achieve great things; helping others, extending our own skills, and enjoying the benefits of fellowship and teamwork. If you are interested in finding out more about Taree Rotary please contact President Susie Ploder on 0414 309 834 or past president David Denning on 0416 296 825.

