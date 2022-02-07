Motion on MidCoast Council general manager's performance review deferred

news, local-news,

The Notice of Motion put forward by councillor Peter Epov regarding a performance review of the MidCoast Council general manager at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 was deferred until the next meeting as Cr Epov was not present at the meeting, having given his apologies. In the notice of motion Cr Epov gave his intention to move that council undertake a performance review of the current general manager by March 30, 2022, and that performance reviews for the general manager take place every six months. In his response to the Notice of Motion, council's director of corporate services Steve Embry said that "council manages the general manager's appointment and performance in accordance with the Office of Local Government's Guidelines for the Appointment and Oversight of General Managers". Related: Council established the General Managers Performance Review Panel in accordance with Section E of those guidelines in August 2018. With respect to the general manager's current performance measures, councillors were provided (in a confidential email in September 2021), a copy of a Mayoral Memo and the General Managers Review Agreement July 2021-June 2022 (Performance Measures), Mr Embry said. Section E. Part 4 of the Guidelines states that councils are "to establish a performance review panel and delegate the task of performance reviews of the general manager to this panel" and that "performance review panels should comprise the mayor, the deputy mayor, another councillor nominated by council and a councillor nominated by the general manager." The Guidelines recommend that the entire process of performance management be delegated to the performance review panel. A report to MidCoast Council to determine membership of the General Manager's Performance Review Panel for this term of council will be brought to council in the near future, Mr Embry said.

