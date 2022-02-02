newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dr Jim Frazier OAM, Taree's 2022 Australia Day ambassador, used the stage on Australia Day to deliver a passionate speech in hopes of inspiring our young people to chase their dreams, and help save the planet from environmental disaster. Jim, a world renowned wildlife cinematographer, inventor, naturalist, and environmentalist agreed to be Taree's 2022 Australia Day ambassador following a request by the Taree Australia Day committee. Jim began his speech by telling the crowd how emotional the Indigenous participation in the Australia Day celebrations made him. "When Russell Saunders played the didgeridoo I broke into tears," he said. "I'm at one with the Indigenous people and I'm so glad they're here today. I broke into tears again when the Chatham High girls danced. "I've had such extraordinary experiences in the world. And one of the greatest experiences that I can never forget was up in Kakadu National Park. I met an Indigenous man, an elder called Big Bill Neidjie, and I've never heard so much wisdom come from a man's mouth in my entire life. He was at one with nature and he recognised that I was too." Jim then talked of his concerns for the future of planet Earth and the damage being caused to the environment, and called for our young people to take action. "The earth is crying, it's dying. We're responsible for it. We're out of tune with things natural. We need to tune in on the Aboriginal approach and the whole Indigenous community in the world, to save what we're killing. "I'm very concerned for future generations. All you young people, you've got to get on board help save our planet," he said. He did not stop at saying young people could help the environment, and passionately implored them to chase their dreams, whatever they were. "Do something important for the world or for yourself, your family. It doesn't matter what you want to do, just do it. Step outside the bounds," he said. "Nothing, I've learned in my life, is impossible. I don't even believe in the word impossible. It's not on my agenda now. I've done so many extraordinary things that I was told were impossible, and they weren't. "So follow your dream. Do it. Have a go. If you don't succeed the first time, have another go. You learn by your mistakes. Can you do that?" Jim concluded his speech by thanking everyone for coming to the celebrations, and in return received a loud round of applause. Jim Frazier is best known for his work on David Attenborough documentaries. He is also famous for his invention of the Panavision Frazier Lens System, which revolutionised the movie-making industry and earned him a Technical Oscar at the 1997 Academy Awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/74cbf34a-9d72-466d-a0a1-fe73139b4acc.jpg/r0_51_4217_2434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg