sport, local-sport,

The final of Old bar Women's Bowling Club's major fours was decided in hot conditions this week, publicity officer Bonita Brines reports. However, that didn't impact the quality of the bowls. In a sea-sawing tussle Anne Little (sub for Julie Deer), Sue Lathwell, Ellen Orriss and Jane Carson defeated Judy Lawrenson, Melva Papworth, Lee Davidson and Fay Fittock. In social bowls the winners were (highest margin) Margaret Pryor, Olwen Skoudas and Margaret Bryant. Social bowls will be on the agenda next Tuesday while the list for major triples is in the locker room, the draw will done on February 14 at 2pm with the first round played on February 22. Club members Judy Lawrenson and Anne Little will be playing in the district novice singles. Old Bar's men's club has started the triples championship with a further four games decided during the week. Meanwhile the final of Harrington women's consistency singles was played and saw Lee Benson defeat Brenda Dyer. There's a big week of bowls coming up at Taree Leagues starting with the Classic Pairs next Tuesday. Peter Mason said that there are still vacancies, so call Greg Campbell on 6552 2764. This will be followed by the State RSL tchampionships on Wednesday and Thursday. Taree West women played the time honoured Edie Griffith Memorial Day drawn pairs. This has been on the club's calendar for 35 years. Winners were Helen Wyatt and Lorraine Austin. Club West men will play the opening round of the fours championship on Saturday. The draw is (skips only) Terry Bruton v Errol Ruprecht; Bob O'Mahony v Greg Mayo; Rob Piper v Craig Glover and Phil Capes v Tony Hinton.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/b193747f-b3de-48e8-ac2d-e32d1f1eeb13.jpeg/r0_507_2195_1747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg