A TOTAL of 17 Taree athletes came away with 31 medals (9 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze) at the regional championships held in Tamworth. Eleven look to have have qualified for State (out of a possible 15 who were within the age range), an amazing effort! There were also some huge personal best performances throughout the weekend. Cade Van Ewk-Campbell, 12, won a swag of medals - one gold (javelin), three silver (discus, 100m, long jump) and one bronze (200m), also finishing fourth in triple jump. Cade is coming off a leg injury and hasn't had much training in the lead up, but won the Under 13 boys javelin by a whopping 5 metres from a standing throw. Seasoned performer Brooke Hosgood, 15, was again strong in her chosen running events, finishing with one gold (1500m) and three silvers (400m, 800m, 3,00m) for the meet, qualifying for State in all her events. Jannali Simms, 13, was outstanding in her gold-medal winning 80m hurdles event, and also qualified for state in the 200m hurdles, an event she has never run before. She won five medals. Newcomer Ivy Hoadley, 12, is participating in athletics for the first time this year. Ivy won gold in the under 12 girls javelin with a throw almost 8 metres further than the next placed athlete. She also won bronze in 80m hurdles and triple jump. Thomas Lowndes ran a gutsy 800 metres in the heat, winning gold and qualifying for State. He also won silver in the triple jump and bronze in the 1,500 metres. Youngster Braxtyn Squires, 9, won gold in the 1100 metre walk - it was the first time Braxtyn had attempted the race walk. Athletes aged 9 or older qualify for State if they finish first or second in their events. Medalists (age order): Evie Cox U/7 girls, gold 500m, gold shot put. Ciara Mitchell-Morris U/9 girls, gold 70m sprint Braxtyn Squires U/10 boys gold 1100m walk Oliver Lowndes U/10 boys, silver 800m, silver 400m Tahnee Cox U/11 girls silver 1500m Ivy Hoadley U/12 girls, gold javelin, bronze 80m hurdles, bronze triple jump Thomas Lowndes U/12 boys, gold 800m, silver triple jump, bronze 1500m Cade Van Ewk-Campbell U/13 boys, gold javelin, silver discus, silver 100m silver long jump, bronze 200m Jannali Simms U/14 girls, gold 80m hurdles, silver 200m hurdles, bronze 200m, bronze triple jump, bronze 100m Halle Moir U/14 girls, bronze 80m hurdles Tess Hoadley U/15 girls, silver 300m hurdles, bronze javelin Laine Wyllie U/17 girls, silver discus Brooke Hosgood U/17 girls, gold 1500m, silver 800m, silver 400m, silver 3000m

