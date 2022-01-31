news, local-news,

A female hiker was winched to safety after being injured in a fall in the Middle Brother Mountain area north of Taree. Late Sunday afternoon, January 30 NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Middle Brother Mountain. A 58-year-old woman had fallen whilst hiking and sustained shoulder and lower limb injuries. Due to the dense terrain and fading light, the helicopter's critical care paramedic was winched into the site. The woman was treated at the scene before being winched to the aircraft. She was airlifted to the Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition.

