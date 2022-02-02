news, local-news,

With the turmoil of the last two years behind us and an array of shows rescheduled to 2022, there's an exciting and diverse program of entertainment coming to the MEC over the next six months. The new season program includes local band, the Goodfellas, with their six musicians sure to have you swaying to their emotive sounds (and you'll be supporting the local entertainment industry). Internationally acclaimed Celtic Illusion return after sold out performances in 2020 and 14 performances of Mamma Mia, presented by the Taree Arts Council, take you to a small Greek Island in March (no travel bubble needed). The Melbourne International Comedy Festival returns for a well needed laugh, and the dynamic hit show, Rebel Highwire, brings a live circus rock tribute to the original rebel, David Bowie. Theatre fans will be thrilled to learn that Shake and Stir and the MEC are presenting Bronte's gothic tale of Jane Eyre in June. Don't miss ROCKARIA - the ELO Experience as they deliver a captivating show recreating the sounds of the Eighties classical/rock fusion geniuses, and speaking of classical, the Victorian State Ballet arrive in July to perform a version of the traditional fairy-tale of Beauty and The Beast that has the critics swooning. "We're always looking to provide a diverse range of acts of the highest quality, as we have done for more than 33 years. We think that our 2022 program does just that, and we hope that returning patrons and new patrons to the MEC love it as much as we do and attend this great line-up of events", said Chris Tippett, MEC theatre manager. There are two fabulous shows for children that will delight, involve and inform kids of all ages. The Alphabet of Awesome Science presents a scientific race through the alphabet where fascinating words inspire spectacular science. Junkyard Beats takes ordinary household items and transforms them into extraordinary musical instruments. "Along with presenting entertainment to our community, we're also proud to showcase our local performing artists, again hosting the popular Taree and District Eisteddfod from April through to June", said Chris. For full details of what's on, visit theMEC.com.au and browse through the digital program. Tickets and gift vouchers can be purchased online, or direct from the Box Office between 10am and 1pm Tuesday to Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/0a5c261c-b7fa-4309-955e-e8f426dae63c.JPG/r0_327_3888_2524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg