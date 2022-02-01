Grants of up to $70,000 for local ag shows and field days

community,

Federal grant funding of up to $70,000 is available for local agricultural shows and field days. The grants are being made available to support local show societies and organising committees who had their events cancelled last year because of COVID-19. Small ag shows and field days who had up to 1999 attendees pre COVID can apply for grants up to $10,000, medium ag shows and field days with between 2000 to 4999 attendees can up for up to $15,000, and large ag shows and field days with 5000 attendees and up can apply for up to $70,000. Applications under round two of the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program are open to February 17, 2022. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said eligible applicants would be able to claim for expenditure incurred last year. "For events cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, there is funding available, depending on the size of your event," Dr Gillespie said. "I know we're all looking forward to attending local shows again, after so many were cancelled last year. "Not only are these events essential for supporting our small businesses, they're a platform for innovators and entrepreneurs, as well as a great day out for all of us," Dr Gillespie said.

