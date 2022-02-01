End of an era at Camden Haven and Manning Valley Community College

community,

January 20, 2022 marked the end of an era when long-time manager of the Camden Haven and Manning Valley Community College, Joneen Troup stepped away from the college and into a well-earned retirement. Joneen Troup's 23 years of leadership was marked by a farewell event including past and present pommittee members and staff. Current and past presidents of the committee reflected on Joneen's contribution to adult community education in the Camden Haven and across the state. Past president and co-founder of the college Mavis Barnes remembers well Joneen's appointment to the position. "Joneen came to us with a passion to serve the Camden Haven community. After more than 20 years that passion has remained and the college will always be indebted to her for her tireless service," Mavis said. Joneen leaves the college in an excellent position with an outstanding reputation across the sector. Over her 20 years the college has seen many changes, expanding into new training premises in Laurieton and establishing the college to service the Manning Valley from facilities in Taree. Joneen has positioned the college as a primary provider of aged and disability care training, providing vocational training and employment opportunities to hundreds of students. In collaboration with the community, Joneen has provided lifestyle courses to suit everyone with courses providing opportunities for lifelong learning and social engagement across all demographics. "Joneen has provided outstanding vision and leadership for the college. Our community is a better place because of her commitment. She has embodied the values of the college for so long and has left us a truly remarkable legacy," said current president Cate Potts. Joneen's contribution extends beyond the Camden Haven and Manning Valley. In the tradition of community colleges, Joneen has readily shared her knowledge and experience with other colleges across the State. She has been supportive of newly appointed CEOs and collaborated across the sector. Joneen has contributed to many forums and served on the Board of Directors for Community Colleges Australia for many years. She has made a significant contribution to the strategic direction of Community Colleges and will be missed across NSW. Always one to avoid the limelight, Joneen was reticent to be the centre of attention at her own farewell talking more of the achievements of others. She reflected that, "Our college is a truly special place to work. There is immense satisfaction in being part of the community's education, social network, lifelong learning, business and local environment." The resounding hope is that she will continue her involvement with the college in the future. Gilly Paxton has taken over as manager at the College and has already benefited from Joneen's wisdom. "Big shoes to fill but a commitment to continue Joneen's great work," Gilly said.

