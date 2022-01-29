newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police are appealing for public assistance following the theft of oysters from Wallis Lake at Tuncurry According to Manning Great Lakes Police District officers, three trays or 1800 plate sized oysters were stolen from a lease on Ohmas Bay between 6pm on Thursday, January 20 and 6pm, the following day, Friday, January 21. The oysters were being grown especially for entry for judging in this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show. If anyone can assist investigators in relation to this incident, please contact the rural crime Investigator at Taree Police Station on 5594 8299 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 (or email crimestoppers.com.au)

