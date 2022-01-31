Welcome to the world, Amelia Grace

community,

Congratulations to Lynda Heard and Chris Coulson on the birth of their third child. Daughter Amelia Grace Coulson was born at Manning Base Hospital on January 17. She weighed 3.49 kilograms. Amelia is a sister for to Callum and Riley. Proud grandparents are Glen and Trish Heard of Gloucester and Cathy Cameron of Taree. The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online. Forms are available in the hospital pack as well as through our office, which is located at 19-223 Victoria Street, Taree, opposite the memorial clock in Fotheringham Park. You can book a photo with our photographer Scott Calvin by phoning the office on 6552 1988, or, alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/de0faa5c-0860-4b2c-b89d-d73c3281d0bd.jpeg/r0_375_2086_1554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg