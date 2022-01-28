community,

Manning Base Hospital has welcomed the appointment of 10 new interns to boost the local health workforce. Interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degree and are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners. This year, 1073 new medical interns are joining the NSW Health system which is a record number of new starters and the most of any state or territory in Australia. Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said the new interns would boost Manning Base hospital at a pivotal time in the ongoing COVID-19 response. "Our community owes a huge debt of gratitude to our local health teams who have worked around the clock to keep us safe, especially over the past two years," Mr Bromhead said. "I am incredibly pleased that these new interns have the opportunity to learn from the world- class doctors at Manning Base Hospital and play a significant role in navigating the challenges of this unprecedented, world-wide pandemic." The new doctors who commenced orientation this week will be entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on the job training. They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also join different units in each hospital, including surgery and emergency medicine. In the largest ever health workforce boost in the state, the NSW Government has invested a record $2.8 billion to recruit an additional 1,060 doctors, 5,000 nurses, 880 allied health staff and 1,360 hospital support staff over a four year period. More information on the recruitment of Junior Medical Officers can be found here: www.health.nsw.gov.au/jmo/Pages/default.aspx

