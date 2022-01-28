news, local-news,

THE pandemic is possibly to blame for this. While the State isn't in lockdown, it's fair to say that punters aren't getting out and about much. This area, by and large, managed to side step COVID for much of the last two years. However, Omicron has worked its way here unfortunately, so as mentioned, people are staying home. This correspondent is no different. We were on sabbatical earlier this month and rarely made it outside of Struggle Street's doors for the last week we were off, although the dodgy weather was also a factor. So having little else to do, we watched the telly. But outside of the Ashes there wasn't all that much on. We made an exhaustive search of the myriad of channels on PayTV, but there was the usual garbage - reality shows, repeats and the like. So we spent much of our time listening to channel 831 - the one with non-stop music from the 1970s. And now we're hooked on hits from the 70s. We went through our teenage years in the 1970s, turning 13 in 1973, when Bad Bad Leroy Brown by Jim Croce was among the chart toppers. But to be honest, we never paid much attention to the musical scene, save for occasionally tuning in to Countdown on ABC TV on a Sunday arvo. We think ABBA may have turned us off, or maybe the Bay City Rollers. But it's the 1970s revisited at Struggle Street now. We spend our entire day humming My Coo Ca Choo (Alvin Stardust) or Tumblin' Dice (the magnificent Linda Ronstadt - we think we've fallen for Linda.) The other day we burst into a rousing rendition of You Make Me Feel Like Dancing (Leo Sayer), even though we didn't feel like dancing at all. Evil Woman (Electric Light Orchestra) remains another firm favourite along with anything by the Bee Gees. Of course there are some duds we hope to never hear again (see ABBA and Bay City Rollers). This 1970's fixation shows no sign of abating just yet. Why, for no good reason last night we started wailing Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffett). It was a good decade, the 70s. And as we've belatedly discovered, pretty fine music as well. Especially anything by Linda Ronstadt.

