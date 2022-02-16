newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In the annual bowls clash against Zone 14 for the Dooker Eggert Shield, Zone 11 came out on top, defeating Zone 14, 106-90. This year the event was hosted by Zone 11, and was played at Forster Bowling Club, with three rinks, over two games of 18 ends. Game one was a typically tight affair with Steve Harris going down to Corey Daley, 15-18, after scores were level going into the last end. Jason Aurisch had a handy 10-5 lead over Kent Price, but this was slowly whittled away until the scores were level at 12-12 with two ends to play. Jason scored a 2, then dropped a 1 to fall over the line 14-13. Matt Pearce had a similarly close game against Ric Southham, with the scores level several times before Matt got over the line with a 12-11 win. So, at the halfway mark Zone 14 held a narrow 42-41 lead. In game two Steve Harris was determined to make up for his first game loss, and hit the lead early against Kent Price. They built up a 9-2 lead which they were never to relinquish, eventually running out 19-10 winners. Jason Aurisch was always behind in the game against Ric Southam, trailing right from the start. Although they cut back an eight shot deficit at one stage, to only trail by 2, they were eventually defeated 18-29. It all came down to the last game, with Matt Pearce playing Corey Daley. Matt's team of all Harrington players, Trevor Costa, Peter Cassar and Craig Colligan, were on fire in this game. They began like they were shot out of a cannon, and after 9 ends had established a 16-2 lead. They won 13 of the 18 ends, and ran out convincing 28-9 winners. Zone 11 now have the trophy, and the bragging rights, for another year, with the final result being 106-90. The Millennial Shield for the senior team was not such a good result, with Zone 14 finishing well on top. This was a surprise considering the results that the Zone 11 Senior team have accomplished over the last five years. In game one Dave Richardson had a narrow 15-14 win over Peter Sockham, but that is where the good news finishes. Rex Johnston came up against a red hot Rocky Stone and was defeated 9-26. In a similar score line Peter Schroeder went down to Peter Taylor 11-24. Trailing by 29 shots at the break meant that this was almost mission impossible for Zone 11. Dave Richardson, our only winner in game one, crashed against Peter Taylor, 8-25. Noel James took over from Rex Johnston (who was ill) against Peter Stockham. This was an improved score, with the difference being one end where Peter trailed the jack for 5 when down 3, resulting in a 20-16 win to Zone 14. Another improved score saw Peter Schroeder go down by just the single shot, 17-18, against Rocky Stone. The final result being 76-127 to Zone 14. With just a single rink win out of six games, this would have to be classed as a disappointing result.

