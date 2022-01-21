news, local-news,

Our region's food and beverage manufacturers are encouraged to apply for a grant of up to $25,000 to save on energy bills. Under the latest $19.9 million round of the Energy Efficient Communities (EEC) program, Federal grants are available to assist small and medium sized businesses to improve energy efficiency and adopt new energy technologies. Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the grants could be used to replace existing equipment with more energy efficient models, to carry out energy audits, or improve energy monitoring and management. "Put simply, these grants are to help bring down energy bills for our local businesses," Dr Gillespie said. "They're also a direct incentive for businesses to reduce emissions. "By targeting food and beverage manufacturers, this program will benefit some of the more energy-intensive small and medium businesses in our region." Assistant Minister to the Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Tim Wilson said the government was committed to backing business, as part of the journey to becoming carbon neutral. "Reducing needless energy consumption is at the heart of the Coalition Government's focus on technology, not taxes," Mr Wilson said. "This program will help our small business sector boost competitiveness, create new jobs and reduce Australia's environmental footprint." Applications close on February 18 (or earlier if funding is exhausted). Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/ceef5811-5ff7-4d06-b9cd-6a0a1be257e7.jpg/r0_234_1079_844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg