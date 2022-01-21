community,

Taree's Australia Day two-part celebrations are set to go ahead on Wednesday as planned. The first, to start at 8:45am at the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree, will be devoted to the Australia Day awards and a citizenship ceremony. A barbecue breakfast will be served by the Lions Club of Taree, with tea and coffee served by the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning, and music by the Manning Valley Concert Band. Read more: Morning and evening sessions on the riverbank planned for Australia Day 2022 There were 15 nominees among the five awards; Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Ken McDonald Sports Star of the Year, Community Group of the Year, and Community Achiever of the Year. The list of nominees will be announced Monday morning on the Manning River Times website. Following the award ceremony the national anthem will be performed in Gathang language. The second part of the celebrations, from 5pm, will be a concert featuring local talent. Under the plan this will culminate in a fireworks display from 9pm. There were concerns when the NSW government brought in rules regarding singing and dancing. However, chairperson of the Taree Australia Day committee, Rhonda Futterleib said because the concert is outside it is going ahead as planned, and advised those who wish to attend to bring their own chair. Mrs Futterleib said because it is in outdoor event, attendees can choose to wear a face mask, however signing in with the QR code will be mandatory. Read more: Taree Australia Day organisers seek assistance in funding fireworks display No glass or alcohol will be allowed. The concert will be fenced off, and police will be at the gate to check eskys. The music line up includes Fiona Fields and Russell Saunders, Jake Davey, Three Good Fellas, Jay Davis Band, Jim Bird, Jacquie Roetman, Hope Labutis-Mays, Biripi Dancers, The Southern Hold. Mrs Futterleib said it is meant to be a sunny day and is encouraging those who wish to attend to bring an umbrella and hat as there is limited shade available. As has been the case for the past two years, the Australia Day program is being organised by the Combined Services Clubs of Taree, with input from Taree, Taree North and Taree on Manning Rotary, Taree Lions and Taree Quota. Celebrations in Harrington start from 8.30am at the Community Centre in the Harrington Waters shopping village with the Lions Club damper breakfast. Awards will be given for the following categories: Youth Citizen, Junior Citizen , Volunteer of the Year, Youth Sports Person, Junior Sports Person, Volunteer Community Group, and Citizen of the Year. Special guest speaker will be Mark Vaille. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

