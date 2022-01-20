Letters to the editor re council and mayoral elections

comment,

How is it possible that we now have a mayor that is affiliated to a national political party? The Labor Party? In total 72 per cent of the electorate voted for an independent candidate. The highest polling independent, Peter Epov 18 per cent, who made himself available, is not even deputy. Why do we bother to involve the public in voting if the councillors can conspire to elect political allies to positions of power, against the clear wishes of the voters. Congratulations to the MidCoast councillors both newly elected and re-elected for the 2022-23 term of office. Just wondering whether the mayoral vote had been organised prior to the meeting? It certainly looked like it with a division of the room from the left side to the right side. The odd one out on the left was councillor Fowler. The three others on the left, as well as councillor Howard via zoom, voted for councillor Epov. The division for the deputy mayoral vote went the same way. It will be interesting to see whether these blocs manifest themselves over other matters before council in the future.

