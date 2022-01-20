Letter: Mayor Pontin sets the record straight on claims by Cr Epov

comment,

I'd like to correct the record regarding the workings of MidCoast Council as reported in your article published online on January 17, 2022. Related: Epov: council should opt out of six external committees Councillors work in a collegiate way to achieve the best outcomes. With respect to appointing councillors to our external committees, councillors were provided with information on the need to elect representatives on December 23, 2021. Following discussions at a workshop in January, councillors were asked a week before the meeting of 12 January to nominate for the committees and these were collected over the course of the week. Related: Council to be represented at NSW special conference During the pre-meeting briefing prior to the council meeting, the nominations were discussed by councillors to ensure all committees were covered, but no decisions were made. At the council meeting these draft nominations were considered by council in a Committee of the Whole (to allow as much discussion as necessary). Ultimately council unanimously voted to appoint councillors as proposed. It should also be noted the annual payment for MidCoast Council to be member of Arts Mid North Coast is $16,500 not the $30,000 suggested in the article. Claire Pontin Mayor MidCoast Council

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/18df6414-1d5f-4bfc-8399-d22ae50c55f9.jpg/r409_0_6680_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg