January Saturday, January 22, Tuncurry markets, John Wright Park, 8am-1pm; Sunday, January 23, Old Bar markets, Old Bar Reserve, 8am-12pm; Saturday, January 29, Nabiac farmers market, Nabiac showground, 8am-12pm; Sunday, January 30, Pacific Palms markets and self drive art trail,(extra trails during the holidays) community centre, 9am-1pm; Friday, January 28, The Artisan Farmer Friday Farm Gate, Woosters Lane, Nabiac, 8am-4pm. Every Saturday from 8am The free five kilometre walk/run event takes place at the Bicentennial Walk in the Pebbly Beach parkland off Head Street, Forster, every Saturday morning. While the weekly event is free, organisers ask you register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode. If you forget it, you won't get a time We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and join in whatever your pace. All participants are required to QR in while new runners as asked to meet at 7.30am. Email forster@parkrun.com Australia Day January Different Strokes Exhibition, Monday, January 31-Saturday, February 26, 10am-4pm, Hallidays Point library, Black Head, the work showcases the work done by retired local women, Pam Tyghe and Jill Woods Edworthy. Art exchange, Manning Regional Art Gallery, Friday, January 28, 6-7.30pm, Leading female contemporary artists explore themes including Country, place and human vulnerability in the challenging times. Untethered Fifre Artists - Signatures winds up this Sunday, January 23 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, where 21 fibre and textile artists interrogate, interpret and respond to the theme to produce an interrelated exhibition.

