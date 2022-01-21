Changed overnight traffic conditions on Martin Bridge

news, local-news,

Motorists are advised of continued changed overnight traffic conditions from this weekend on Manning River Drive at Taree to carry out work on Martin Bridge over the Manning River. Transport for NSW will carry out the work including installing scaffolding, preparing for steel repairs and painting. Due to recent weather and COVID-19 impacts, some night work has been rescheduled and will now start from Sunday 23 January. To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am Sunday to Thursday and is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting. No work will be carried out on Tuesday 25 January and Wednesday 26 January, due to the public holiday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Martin Bridge during the work with alternate flow arrangements in place. Access to and from Taree will be maintained with no detours required. A 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists. This may affect travel times. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

