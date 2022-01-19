community,

Higher School Certificate (HSC) students will receive their marks from Thursday morning, Janurary 20, however the 139 students who obtained first place in the 2021 HSC course were acknowledged today for their extraordinary academic achievement. Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated students on their outstanding results, achieved despite two challenging years. "To top the state in an HSC course is an incredible achievement at the best of times; to do so today highlights even more so the grit, dedication and talent of the students being recognised," Mr Perrottet said. "Congratulations to all the exceptional young people who have achieved First in Course for the 2021 HSC. You should be very proud of your efforts." About 76,000 HSC students who sat at least one exam in 2021 will receive their results by SMS, email and online from 6am tomorrow. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 149 certificates will be presented to 139 students, with nine topping more than one course. "The future looks so bright for the inspiring young people who we will celebrate today, and for all HSC students who showed great perseverance and resilience in their final years of school," Ms Mitchell said "Combined with their abilities and skills, first in course recipients have shown what can be achieved when there is a real commitment to learning - a quality which will hold them in good stead for the future. "I am sure the class of 2021 are already looking to the future and are ready to take on work, training and further studies. "As always, my thanks goes to the experienced and dedicated NSW teachers who, along with family and friends, have supported and encouraged these young people to achieve at the top of their class." All round achievers, top achievers and distinguished achievers will be published on the NESA website on Monday, January 24 at midday. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/1ef9070a-a879-4048-921a-df2f29d76283.jpg/r1_132_2590_1595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg