sport, local-sport,

TAREE greyhound trainer Jessica Savage's She's Savage will start in the final of the Ladbrokes National Futurity at Wentworth Park on Saturday night. She's Savage will be the third fastest qualifier for the 520 metre group one event. Winner will earn $75,000 with $15,000 for second and $10,000 for third. The two-year-old was second in the qualifying heat run at Wentworth Park last Friday night, starting at $12. The early leader, She's Savage was run down by the winner, Ritza Donna ($2.15 favourite.). She's Savage clocked 26.9 for the journey, Ritza Donna 26.8. She's Savage has now had 14 starts for five wins and two second placings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/c9a3dabd-3a78-4343-8f1c-534ebfa5b705.jpg/r242_33_703_293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg